Funding boost for accessibility, weed and feral animal control

Machin House (the former Dundaloo administrative building on Wingham Road in Taree) has received significant funding from the Crown Lands Improvement Fund (CRIF).
The $150,000 grant will go towards constructing a new deck area with accessible stairs and ramps. The project is expected to double capacity at Machin House, supporting a vital community facility for the people of Taree.
Other projects to benefit from the CRIF funding are:
Harrington Beach State Park with $29,500 to conduct weed control programs, focusing on lantana and climbing asparagus.
Harrington Beach and Manning Entrance State Parks with $23,100 for fox control activities, which will protect endangered shorebirds who use the area to nest and whose survival is greatly threatened by foxes.
Oxley Island Reserve with $11,000 for a weed mitigation project targeting lantana and camphor laurel on Oxley Island Reserve near Taree. The funding will also support ecological rehabilitation work at the site, ensuring local native plants and bird species can continue to flourish.
"It's fantastic $213,600 has been allocated towards providing much-needed upgrades to Machin House in Taree, as well as funding pest and weed control programs across numerous Crown reserves," Myall Lakes MLC Emily Suvaal said.
"Crown reserves support community health and well-being by providing public land for recreation and for community-focused organisations and facilities."
The NSW government grants are being provided by Crown Lands in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure from the Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.
