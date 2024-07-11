Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Funding boost for accessibility, weed and feral animal control

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 11 2024 - 12:22pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Machin House (the former Dundaloo administrative building on Wingham Road in Taree) has received significant funding from the Crown Lands Improvement Fund (CRIF).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.