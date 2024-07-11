Taree City Bulls in bid to avoid the spoon

TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard has already said his team is at long odds to make the Group Three Rugby League final five.
However, the Bulls do have a more achievable goal going into the second round - avoiding the wooden spoon.
Taree City currently trails Forster-Tuncurry by a point going into this weekend's round. The Bulls will play Old Bar in unfamiliar territory at Tuncurry, with the game transferred due to the wet conditions at Old Bar.
Taree sits in last place, a point adrift of Forster-Tuncurry, with the points coming from a draw against Wauchope.
The Hawks and Bulls are next due to play on Saturday, August 24 in a clash that could determine where the 'spoon' heads in 2024.
Another target for the Bulls will be the annual Kristylea Bridge Cup game against Wingham on Saturday, August 10, also at Taree. The Bulls have only won the cup once since it was instigated in 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.