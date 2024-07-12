Pre-purchase your tickets to AON AgQuip online to make significant savings

Australia's largest field day, AON AgQuip, returns for 2024 with a major focus on technology through the new AgSmart Connect Hub.
Sponsored by AON, AgQuip is now in its 51st year and will showcase more than 800 individual exhibitors and more than 2500 brands, including many of the world's biggest names in agriculture.
The event will be held at Gunnedah, NSW, from August 20 to 22, open from 8.30am-4.30pm daily.
A new addition to this year's event is the AgSmart Connect Hub. This stems from the AgSmart Connect event, held in Tamworth in March, which highlighted the innovations taking place in the agtech sector.
The new AgSmart Connect stage will showcase industry talks and panel discussions, as well as being live-streamed across onto theland.com.au, with speakers from a range of companies including INCYT and NBN.
A first-time exhibitor also featuring on the AgSmart Connect stage is AirAgri.
The agtech company was launched with a goal in mind - to get farmers home safely at the end of the working day.
AirAgri provides an Australian designed, built and owned farm safety software tool, developed to reduce the inherent risks of farming.
Co-founder James Diamond said he was looking forward to discussing the value tech could drive for farmers at AgQuip.
"Agtech is still a relatively new industry," he said.
"What's really exciting about AgQuip is being able to present a simple piece of technology that can create huge value for farmers."
Mr Diamond comes from a farming background, on a property at Mansfield, Victoria, running Merinos and Angus cattle.
He recommended farmers come to field days like AgQuip with a game plan.
"Think about what's most important to you," he said.
"It could be as simple as I'd like more money in my back pocket.
"Don't walk past suppliers and companies with pre-conceived assumptions but ask how they can help."
ACM Agri Events commercial manager Sean McKeown said AgQuip remained Australia's largest field days.
"Going to where farmers are, to talk about innovation and technology, is an important part of the reason why we're hosting the AgSmart Connect Hub at AgQuip," he said.
"Daily talks at the AgSmart Connect Hub will help farmers understand how and why some of these agtech solutions can work for them."
Tickets are now on sale and by booking online attendees can save 30 per cent off the door price.
The online price for single days for adults, seniors or pensioners is $11, compared to the $16 door price.
A family pass including two adults and two children aged 12 to 17 years is $33 online, compared to $48 at the door.
Children 11 years and under can attend for free. High school students in their school uniform are also free to attend.
