Manning River Times
sport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Beaches prove to be the spot for anglers

By Ian Pereira
July 12 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BEACHES are the top place for the shore-based angler at present.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.