Beaches prove to be the spot for anglers

BEACHES are the top place for the shore-based angler at present.
Bream, whiting and tailor are being landed from both Harrington and Crowdy beaches while up around Diamond Head larger tailor to 5kgs can be found. There are plenty of mulloway to 15kgs in the same area.
Drummer are on the bite at Crowdy Head and it seems they will spawn sometime in late July to early-August. Cungie, crabs, prawns or braed will entice the fighters to bite.
Burley is essential to get them biting properly.
Outside fishing has picked up since the rough seas, wind and rain have ceased.
Good catches of snapper have been made from the close-in reefs and flathead are being boated from the drifting areas.
Kingfish and bar cod have been landed further outside.
In the river bream are all the go with good fish taken at night on mullet and yabby baits. Some nice-sized flathead were bagged from the river wall during the week. Luderick are still plentiful in the river and in Crowdy boat harbour.
Green weed is the bait for them
The good weather should continue for a few days, allowing anglers to get among the fish.
Meanwhile, in the Hastings the Port Macquarie News reports that the Hastings River is a fantastic option for anglers of all skill levels where luderick, some exceeding a kilo, have been caught from the break walls or coal wall.
Mulloway enthusiasts have caught some great-sized fish in the same locations, with large soft plastics working best.
