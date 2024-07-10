Golf's back at Taree but for walkers only

WE"RE back baby. Well sort-of. There will at least be some relief to partners suffering through grumpy golfers sulking at home, because, golf is back at Taree on the full 18 from this Saturday.
Play will again start on the 21st, but play is for walkers only.
The men will be playing a single stableford in three grades for the Chris Mylonas Classic Design Jewellers July monthly medal this Saturday. With a bit of a spell, and some extra TLC from the course staff, come and enjoy some of the best greens in the district
We will provide further updates for coming events once the club has advised of any updated course playing conditions.
Please take care on the course as some parts will still be slippery.
If you see a pitch mark un-repaired, grumble about someone's laziness, and then fix it on their behalf. Perhaps someone may return the favour for you one day.
DON'T forget in world tours this weekend we have the Ladies Evian Major Championship from France, featuring seven Australian women. On the men's tour we have the Scottish Open, with four Australians warming-up before the open championship the following week.
Get out and bask in the sunshine and enjoy our sparkling greens.
