Golf's back at Taree but for walkers only

By Mark Newnham
July 11 2024 - 8:33am
WE"RE back baby. Well sort-of. There will at least be some relief to partners suffering through grumpy golfers sulking at home, because, golf is back at Taree on the full 18 from this Saturday.

