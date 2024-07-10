Man fronts court on multiple break and enter charges

A Taree man accused of breaking into multiple addresses has appeared before a local court.
Jacob Lee Cochrane, 31, is facing the following charges which are alleged to have occurred in the Camden Haven area between 11.30pm, January 21 and 6.20am January 22, 2024:
Two of the three properties that Cochrane is charged with breaking into include the Bonny Hills Post Office and CamVet Veterinary clinic.
It is alleged that Cochrane stole $1644, a donation box holding $100, veterinary tools and pharmaceutical drugs from the clinic.
Court documents suggest the prosecution has a strong case against Cochrane with DNA and photographic evidence.
Cochrane is also facing another set of similar charges from earlier this year including:
This second matter allegedly involved properties in Wauchope and Port Macquarie.
Cochrane appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court via video link from the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on Thursday, July 4.
Cochrane's defence lawyers told the court that they had been notified of fresh matters in their client's case but had not yet received papers for those matters.
The prosecution asked for an adjournment as no evidence brief had been made.
Magistrate Darcy ordered a brief of evidence for the matter. She also asked for the charge certificate, for the offences allegedly committed between January 21 and January 22, 2024, to be ready.
Cochrane will reappear in Port Macquarie Local Court on September 5, 2024.
