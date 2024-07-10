Police appeal for public assistance

Manning Great Lakes Police is appealing for public assistance to identify those responsible for stealing a box trailer from the Diamond Beach area during early hours of Monday morning, July 8.
At approximately 1am a box trailer and cement mixer were stolen.
A vehicle of interest was seen towing trailer away from the location and police are now appealing for public assistance to help identify the owner of this vehicle.
This vehicle is described as a white dual cab with canopy and a covering over the rear passenger window.
If you have any information surrounding this stealing incident or the vehicle of interest, please contact police.
Investigators are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage, which may be able to assist with this investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Taree Police on 5594 8299, Forster Police on 6555 1299 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Police event E81741771 relates to this incident.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
