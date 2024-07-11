Manning River Times
Tinonee Topics: meet and greet with state MP

By Pam Muxlow
July 11 2024 - 10:00am
Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall. File picture
Last Thursday afternoon, July 4, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and her secretary paid a visit to the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall as part of her electorate tour. Several locals took the opportunity to meet with Tanya and spoke of a number of issues, including the hospital, roads and grants. Those attending were very appreciative of Tanya giving her time.

