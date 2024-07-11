Tinonee Topics: meet and greet with state MP

Last Thursday afternoon, July 4, Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson and her secretary paid a visit to the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall as part of her electorate tour. Several locals took the opportunity to meet with Tanya and spoke of a number of issues, including the hospital, roads and grants. Those attending were very appreciative of Tanya giving her time.
Tinonee Historical Society's next monthly meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 16 when final arrangements will be confirmed for the 21st AGM of the society which is set down for Saturday, August 24 at the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall to allow for members to enjoy a little more space than the museum has available.
Members at the museum are continuing to work on the garden, despite the inconvenience of the rain that wants to persist, and have also been revamping a number of displays in the boating room.
If you are new to the area, why not take a run out to the museum and see what is on show. A minimal charge is made to assist with the operations of the running of the museum. Opening times are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 10am to 2pm and Saturday 12.30-3pm, depending on the weather conditions on the day.
The museum welcomes group bookings and these can be made by calling 6553 1571 or email tinonee_museum@hotmail.com.
With all this wet about it is hoped that those using the roads will be very careful and drive to the conditions. I noticed whilst driving into Wingham from Tinonee the white centre line from Mondrook to the Brushy Cutting Lookout could do with a new coat of paint as it is very faint.
Members of Tinonee Memorial Hall committee were busy on Wednesday, July 10 serving up a "Christmas in July" dinner to the members of Wingham Probus Club. The dinner with all the trimmings was very much enjoyed and funds raised will help with the hall maintenance and up keep.
I have heard "on the grapevine" that a new hair dressing business is opening up in Wingham's Isabella Street and is to be known as "Country Main Hairdressers" - good wishes go out to them and hope all goes well.
Congratulations to Mrs Evelyn Brown of Wingham who celebrated her 90th birthday on Thursday, July 4.
Evelyn was guest of honour at a surprise birthday luncheon on Saturday, July 7, held at the Parkview restaurant at Wingham Services Club, when some 40 guests, including many who had travelled long distances, were on hand to wish her a wonderful day.
Evelyn thought she was just having lunch with her immediate family and was totally overwhelmed by the number present.
Evelyn received a number of beautiful floral arrangements and cut a lovely birthday cake which had been made locally.
A collection of photographs taken over the years of Evelyn and her family were also on display amongst the decorations.
Congratulations, Evelyn, and may you have many more happy birthdays ahead of you.
