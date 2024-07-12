Ratz and Clams to play deferred rugby clash

MANNING Ratz and Old Bar will play a deferred Lower North Coast Rugby Union fixture at Taree Rugby Park on Tuesday, July 23.
This will be in the women's 10s and first grade, with the opening game starting around 6.30. The clash was postponed from last Saturday due to wet conditions
"It has to be played now because the Wallamba/Wauchope game went ahead,'' Ratz president Steve Rees said.
Wallamba's win over Thunder gives them a six points lead on top of the ladder three matches before the start of the finals.
However, bye weekends will also come into play.
Captain-coach Blake Polson said the Dolphins can grab an all important top two berth by accounting for the Ratz and Wallamba in successive weeks before finishing against Old Bar, particularly if they can secure bonus points.
"But it's easier said than done,'' Polson added.
Saturday is Forster's Old Boys day. The Dolphins have been short-staffed for much of the campaign, however, Polson said a few of the Old Boys have indicated they'll be pulling on the boots this weekend.
"We should have a bench,'' he said.
Polson expects some of the clubs' wounded brigade to start to return over the next two weeks.
The Ratz looked destined to claim the minor premiership, but have been out of sorts in recent weeks with losses to Wauchope and Wallamba.
"We're at full strength for this weekend, so we want a big finish to the season,'' Rees said.
"We still want to finish minor premiers, win the major semi at home and then win the grand final to make amends for last year. That would also be a timely boost for the club's coffers.''
However, he fears an ambush on Saturday against a Dolphins capable of winning the competition if they get anywhere near their best side on the paddock.
"I'm hearing the Dolphins are going to have a red hot side,'' he said.
Manning Ratz seems assured of the women's 10s minor premiership and meet defending champions Gloucester in the early game at Tuncurry.
Gloucester suffered a surprise loss to Wauchope last match and go into Saturday's game without Country representatives Courtney Maslen and Connie Searle, who will be in a training camp with the Country squad.
Old Bar Clams and Wauchope clash in the game scheduled for Old Bar. This will be Old Bar's final home game for the season. The Clams and Wauchope are locked in a battle for fourth place.
