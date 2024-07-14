Pouch check reveals mob of endangered brush-tailed rock-wallaby joeys

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark has conducted their annual pouch check of endangered brush-tailed rock-wallabies and has discovered six new joeys.
Careful trapping and health checking of this delicate animal was conducted in the brush-tailed rock-wallaby enclosures in the Barrington Tops' Ark facility.
Aussie Ark wildlife ranger, Riley Tydeman led the team alongside operations manager Dean Reid, with staff from partner organisation Symbio Wildlife Park also lending a hand.
"The health check includes weighing each animal, and assessing body condition, teeth and feet," Mr Tydeman said.
"But the most exciting thing is checking the females' pouches."
One young female was of particular interest to the team. In October 2023 she and her sister were introduced to a male for the first time.
"Fingers crossed the females liked the male," Mr Tydeman said.
"And there's only one way to find out."
Mr Tydeman was delighted to open the tiny pouch and discover new life inside.
"It was wonderful to see the tiny jelly-bean sized joey," Mr Tydeman said.
"It's always satisfying to get pairing right between males and females, and to have breeding success."
Breeding success is vital for the species as it faces imminent extinction in the wild, due to habitat loss and feral predation.
It is now regarded as Australia's most vulnerable wallaby, and Aussie Ark's breeding and re-wilding program is a nationally significant safeguard. It is hoped these joeys will one day be released back into the wild, to bolster the population.
