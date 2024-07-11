New date for Group 3 grand final

GROUP Three Rugby League's directors agreed to extend the season by a week, with the grand final now to be played on Saturday, September 28.
This follows a near-washout of games last weekend (July 6-7) when only one fixture went ahead, the Macleay Valley and Forster-Tuncurry clash at Verge Street Oval at Kempsey. The remaining matches will be played on August 31/September 1. This was originally to be the opening weekend of the finals series.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said no other options were really discussed regarding the postponed games. The only other possibility would be to play fixtures mid-week and clubs want to avoid that scenario due to the time factor. Mr Drury said it would be impossible to play all the four grades on the one night.
"It would mean having to play two on a Tuesday night and the other two on a Thursday and that would be difficult,'' he said.
However, Mr Drury conceded that September 28 is the last weekend the group can play grand finals.
"We can't go back another week because that's the October long weekend when the NRL grand final is played,'' he said.
"So we have to get it over and done with by September 28.''
Mr Drury said the group would cancel a round if wet weather intervenes and no matches are played.
"But it we play some games on a Saturday and then it rains that night and those matches on the Sunday can't go ahead, then we'll have to look at playing catch-ups,'' he said.
"We're in a real bind if we have any more washed out games. But we're not alone, all sports around here are facing the same predicament because of all the rain we've had.''
Mr Drury said the clubs are working together to ensure matches are played where possible. This is evidenced by Old Bar's decision to take Saturday's games against Taree City to Tuncurry due to the state of the Old Bar field following on-going wet weather.
"The clubs will look to play matches wherever possible. They only have a few more home games this year and they can look to fix their fields up during the off-season if they've been damaged.
