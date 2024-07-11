Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dingoes share pure genes with 3000-year-old ancestors

By Savannah Meacham
July 11 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Research has revealed that dingoes have not interbred with domestic dogs, maintaining their purity. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Research has revealed that dingoes have not interbred with domestic dogs, maintaining their purity. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

Dingoes may look like man's best friend but genetics prove otherwise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.