Tigers and Camden Haven move clear in women's premier league hockey

ARCH rivals Taree Tigers and Camden Haven have broken away from the field in Mid North Coast Women's Premier League Hockey.
Camden Haven has only suffered the two losses, both to the front running Tigers.
Tigers and Camden Haven should lock in the top two spots while Taree Sharks are close to securing the vital third finals position.
"The women's competition overall has been hard fought and the standard of hockey has been entertaining and fantastic to watch,'' Mid North Coast Hockey League chairman Tony Lewis said.
Tigers' top three of Lara Watts, Abbi Watts and Jordy Hardy have led the way, however the team has a great balance across the field and several promising juniors who have really stepped up this season. Camden Haven's trump cards, Catherine Caroll and her sister Allison Britt, played for NSW Masters teams at the national championships and will be key players in Camden Haven's attempt to peg back the strong Tigers outfit.
Sharks are the main danger to the top two, according to Lewis.
"They have the capacity to unsettle the Tigers and Camden Haven and will make the run the finals very interesting in the coming weeks,'' he said.
Experienced Kristy Aldridge, Katrina Brown, Ash Harry and Hilary Pilbeam provide great direction and encouragement to their younger team-mates.
Chatham and Taree West have continued to work through a development phase in 2024 and show great potential. Both have some outstanding juniors and with some patience for the remainder of the season means 2025 is looking positive.
Chatham's young sister combination of goalkeeper Shakari and midfielder Lil Williams have both had outstanding seasons while Taree West also have a sister combination, Amy and Darcy Fry, who continue to improve.
"While this has been a strong competition it is expected as we close in on the finals that Taree Tigers and Camden Haven will step up their intensity and move away and consolidate the top two spots. Sharks will lock in the remaining finals spot and will keep the top two teams looking over their shoulder,'' Lewis said.
Meanwhile, Manning under 12s representative teams contested the Michael York Cup and Kim Small Shield held in Tamworth.
The boys were crowned B division champions while the MV Red girls were awarded the Barbara York Team Spirit award.
Jacob Clark was named the umpire of the tournament.
Manning's Tracey O'Donnell was a member of the gold medal winning NSW over 50s at the Australian Masters Championships played in Newcastle.
NSW defeated Western Australia in the final. Katrina Brown, Kristy Aldridge and Kerrie Davy played for NSW over 45s, with the side beaten in the gold medal match.
