Broken thumb to sideline Mitch Collins for six weeks

WINGHAM captain-coach Mitch Collins is sidelined until the Group Three Rugby League semi-finals after undergoing surgery on a broken thumb this week.
Collins sustained the injury in the clash against Forster-Tuncurry a fortnight ago.
This continues the wretched luck he has endured in his three year tenure as player-coach.
"I didn't have an injury the whole time I've played until I started coaching,'' Collins said.
"Now I've had three breaks in three years and they've all been on my left hand. It's a sign I think, that maybe I shouldn't coach.''
Collins will be in a cast for six weeks and the best he can hope for is to return in the semi-finals if the Tigers make the cut.
He said he has no idea how he sustained the latest injury.
"I think someone half stepped me and I put my arm out and it obviously hit it on the joint. I knew I'd done something but I didn't know it would be this much of an issue,'' Collins said.
The Tigers host Macleay Valley on Sunday. Harry Lewis will move from halfback to hooker to cover for Collins with Nash Atkins switching from six to seven. Kyran Bubb remains at five-eighth after a strong showing there in the win over Forster-Tuncurry.
"We play all the teams around the same as us on the ladder in the next few weeks, so hopefully we can go on a bit of a roll and make the semi-finals,'' Collins said.
Collins is confident that Lewis will do the job at hooker. Experienced prop Shannon Martin will be the new captain.
Macleay has chalked up two strong wins over Old Bar and Forster-Tuncurry in the last fortnight.
"They'll be hard to beat, but we beat them up there in the first round and I'd like to think we can do the same down here,'' Collins said.
He said the field will be heavy.
"But unless it's horrendous, we'll be playing. We have to get games going, it'll just be a sloppy track, but that's what everyone has been playing on all year,'' he added.
Forster-Tuncurry will welcome utility player Ashton Hilder back from injury for the clash against Port Sharks at Tuncurry on Sunday.
However, on the debit side promising hooker Will Clifton has succumbed to a hip injury sustained in the win over Taree City last month.
The Hawks have picked up a front rower, Liam Scott, with the signing made just before the June 30 deadline. Scott, who was formerly with The Entrance, is the brother of Bailey Scott, who also plays in the front row.
"Liam played about 50 minutes of the match against Macleay and went really well. He'll be handy,'' coach Robbie Payne said.
