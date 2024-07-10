Manning River Times
Australian Haydn Ensemble to grace art gallery with string quartet

By Staff Reporters
July 10 2024 - 5:00pm
Touted as Australia's leading period-instrument group, the Australian Haydn Ensemble is bringing their program, Viennese Influence, to Taree and Gloucester in August, 2024.

