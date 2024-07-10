Australian Haydn Ensemble to grace art gallery with string quartet

Touted as Australia's leading period-instrument group, the Australian Haydn Ensemble is bringing their program, Viennese Influence, to Taree and Gloucester in August, 2024.
From the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall the Australian Haydn Ensemble (AHE), has performed on some of the great stages of the world.
AHE specialises in repertoire of the late Baroque and early Classical eras. Taking their name from composer, Joseph Haydn, AHE's flexibility and inventiveness are inspired by his fabled originality.
Celebrating the music of Mozart, Haydn and Boccherini, AHE's program, Viennese Influence, will explore these great composers' relationships.
Beginning with Haydn's String Quartet Op. 76 No. 4, aptly nicknamed Sunrise, this work is celebrated for its radiant and uplifting character.
Following is Boccherini's String Quartet Op. 32 No. 5 in G Minor. This work captures a wide range of moods, from intense passion to delicate sensitivity, highlighting the composer's skill in creating vivid musical narratives and Spanish influenced drama.
To conclude, AHE will perform Viennese Influence's central piece, Mozart's String Quartet No. 19 in C Major, K. 465, commonly known as the Dissonance quartet. The last in a set of six quartet's written in dedication to Haydn, these works were all of great personal significance to Mozart, so much so he referred to the works as his children.
Supporting this tour is Music in the Regions, who, across their three years of operations have made a mark on regional NSW, successfully touring world class classical music around regional NSW.
This tour is at the core of Music in the Regions' mission: to create greater cultural opportunities close to home, for the three million people living outside the metropolitan areas.
"Since its earliest beginnings, AHE has loved performing in the regions of NSW," Skye McIntosh, artistic director of AHE said.
"The intimacy and immediacy of the experience is wonderful for everyone - artists and audiences alike."
Australian Haydn Ensemble will perform Viennese Influence at:
For more information and to book tickets please visit www.musicintheregions.com.
Pre-booking is recommended to reserve your space.
