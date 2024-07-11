Sam gets a start as Pirates give youth a chance

OLD Bar Pirates will hand five-eighth Sam Eggins his first grade debut in the Group Three Rugby League clash against Taree City now moved to Tuncurry.
Eggins turned 17 earlier this month so this will be a belated birthday present. He is now eligible for first grade under NSWRL rules.
The Pirates have issues this week with illness while regular pivot Eli Bijl-Kakoi will be away.
"We'll give Sam a go in the halves,'' co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
"And we'll look at giving one of the front rowers from the under 18s a start as well. We'll have two local juniors making their debut, which is really good.
"There's two young props we're considering to have a crack.''
Eggins had been named on the bench for the Wauchope game last week that was postponed.
"He's been playing really good footy in the 18s and that's the enjoyable part of coaching, watching young fellas come through to get a chance in seniors,'' Worboys added.
"I think he'll grab the opportunity.''
Worboys was still playing for under 18s when he made his first grade debut for the Pirates, so he understands the pressure Eggins will be feeling.
"He just has to worry about doing his job, there's plenty of strike players around him. And when Sam goes back to his age group he take a lot of confidence with him. His footy has come along way and this is the next part of his progression,'' Worboys said.
Eggins may even have the goal kicking duties, as this job is usually handled by Bijl-Kakoi.
Matches at Tuncurry will start half an hour earlier than usual to counter a lack of lights on the back field, Worboys explained on Friday's On The Bench segment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.