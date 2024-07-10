Old Bar Pirates/Taree City Group Three Rugby League games moved to Tuncurry

OLD Bar Pirates have moved Saturday's Group Three Rugby League game against Taree City to Tuncurry due to the state of the field at Old Bar.
The match will be played in the back field at the Harry Elliott complex. There'll be no changes to the usual starting times.
"The things we have to do to get a game of footy,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
He said there was no chance of playing at Old Bar this weekend.
"Playing at Tuncurry's not ideal, but it's better than playing mid-week at 9pm at Old Bar in winter, because we would have had to postpone the game on Saturday if we didn't move it,'' he said.
Saturday will also be the club's Old Boys day and this will go ahead as planned.
Eggins Comfort Coaches have offered free transport for players and supporters, with the bus leaving Old Bar at 11.15.
Old Bar will meet Port Sharks at Port Macquarie next weekend before hosting the Sharks on July 27 in a game deferred from May 11.
"We're not at home for a couple of weeks so hopefully we'll get a bit of sun on the field and it will dry out,'' Worboys said.
"If we'd played there this weekend we'd have ripped it up and wrecked it for the rest of the year.''
Forster-Tuncurry will host Port Sharks at Tuncurry on Sunday, with matches to be played on the main field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.