No changes to Taree Touch Football executive

TWO long serving executive members were returned unopposed at this week's Taree Touch Football annual meeting.
Graham Goodwin extended his two decade plus tenure as president while Narelle Salmon is treasurer for her 20th year.
There are no other changes to the committee, with Rachel Dignam again the secretary, Warren Steedman senior vice president and Phil Rainger the junior vice president.
The association will check MidCoast Council's field maintenance schedule for Taree Recreation Centre before determining the starting day for the summer senior and junior competitions. Mr Goodwin expects the summer to be underway from October 14 for the seniors, with the juniors a couple of weeks earlier.
Trials for junior representative sides will also be organised. Taree will aim to send 10 sides to the State Junior Cup in Dubbo next February while they'll play in the Hunter championships in Nelson Bay and the Northern Eagles championships in Coffs Harbour as a prelude.
Taree also hopes to send three sides to the open State Cup in Port Macquarie in early December.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.