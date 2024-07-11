Sister act helped Lil's state squad selection

LIL Williams thanks her younger sister, Shakari, for her selection in the NSW under 21 women's hockey squad.
The squad was announced after the NSW open championships played in Newcastle, where the Williams sisters played for Manning Valley.
A young and inexperienced Manning team endured a tough campaign and Lil thought this would go against being named in a state squad.
"Shak was our best player and she's only 14.''
So Lil may have to share her $50 voucher from Iguana she has earned this week as the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner.
Lil also thought her youth would be a barrier to higher selection.
"I'm only 18,'' she said.
"So I was a bit surprised. But I'm there now, so I'll give it my best.''
The squad will be trimmed down for the national championships.
Lil said she was "sort of" happy with her form at state.
"I played out of position, but I did the best I could,'' she said.
Lil played right defender. She's usually in the middle.
While she played with Manning at the state opens, Lil's only made a couple of appearances in the Mid North Coast Hockey League with Chatham this season.
"I've mainly been in Newcastle with Tigers in the premier league,'' she explained.
"We're going okay, we had a win last weekend.''
Tigers currently sit in fifth place in the seven team league.
Matches are played Saturdays, clashing with the Mid North Coast competition. Lil also has to train in Newcastle on Thursdays, although she has to juggle this with work commitments.
"Usually I just turn up a play,'' she said.
Playing in Newcastle has been on the horizon for a couple of years, she explained.
"They've been asking me and then Connor Smith got into my ear, so I decided to give it a go,'' Lil said.
"I'm pleased I did, it's been a great experience.''
Lil will have to attend training camps with the NSW 21s before the side is named for the national championships.
"I guess I'm always a chance of making it,'' she said.
"I'll trial and see. But I turn 18 this year, so I still have a few more years.''
"I started playing touch again last year, but that's about all,'' she said.
"I'm just working heaps, I'm an AEO (Aboriginal Education Officer) at Manning Gardens...I love the work and I love the kids.''
