Homeless men to sleep easier when sleepbus is delivered to Taree

It has been quiet on the Taree sleepbus front for the past year, at least publicly, but plenty has been happening behind the scenes.
Originally it was hoped to have the bus built and delivered to Taree by the end of 2023 or early 2024, however Taree's order for a sleepbus to be built, which was sent in May 2023, was pipped at the post by others.
"We got beaten the same week by about four or five other orders. Obviously we just had to stand in the queue," Bob Nelson, president Rotary Club of Taree North said.
"But our bus we know is under construction at the moment. The next two buses to be delivered are ours and Coffs Harbour."
Bob estimates the sleepbus should be in Taree by the end of 2024.
The location to park the bus for homeless men to sleep in at night has been agreed with MidCoast Council as being Chapman Place car park.
Founder of sleepbus, Simon Rowe, will spend some time in Taree around four to six weeks ahead of delivery of the bus.
"He will make a fairly big presence in town," Bob said.
"He has a lot of corporate sponsors, I believe, already behind him, otherwise there's no way these buses will get built for $100,000.
"But then he will come to town, start to chase a few other local corporates - their name goes on the bus if they get involved."
Then all that will be needed is volunteers to help everything run smoothly.
"We need a driver twice a day. We need night supervisors. We need people to be involved in the cleaning and change of linen daily and all that sort of thing. So there's a fair input required," Bob said.
All training is provided by sleepbus.
If you would like to register your interest in becoming a volunteer or find out more, call Bob Nelson on 0408 434 911.
Each sleepbus has up to 20 secure, climate controlled, individual sleep pods with a lockable door and toilet. There is even accommodation for companion pets.
The bus is parked in a secure and safe location every night, with a volunteer caretaker and CCTV surveillance.
The Taree sleepbus will be specifically for homeless men, as they, in particular, find it difficult to find accommodation in shelters. Some communities also have "pink" sleepbuses for women.
For more information about sleepbus visit www.sleepbus.org.
