Race club meeting transferred from Thursday to Saturday

MANNING Valley Race Club's meeting originally scheduled for Thursday (July 11) will now be run on Saturday, July 13.
This has been confirmed by Racing NSW.
"Racing NSW advise the Taree race meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 11 has been transferred to Saturday, July 13,'' Racing NSW said.
"The Bushland Drive Taree track is currently rated a Heavy-10. However it should see some improvement with the extra few days and favourable weather forecast.''
Scratchings will be reinstated and rider declarations re-opened to now close at noon on Wednesday.
The club has a seven race card up for decision.
Coffs Harbour's scheduled Saturday meeting has been abandoned.
Coffs Harbour Saturday 13 July 2024 - Abandoned
"Racing NSW Stewards have inspected the track currently rated a Heavy 10, after 110mm rainfall over the past 7 days and have deemed it unsuitable for racing,'' Racing NSW said.
Manning Valley moved the cup from August to November in 2021, hoping, among other things, to attract more patrons on-course for the club's marquee meeting of the year.
However, race club executive officer, Damien Toose, said the club believes Friday is a better day to conduct the cup meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.