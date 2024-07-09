This is branded content.
Are you a small business owner who is looking to take your enterprise to the next level?
For many business owners, transitioning from eCommerce to brick and mortar can be one of the most exciting milestones in their entrepreneurial journey. However, it's no secret that making this leap can also be pretty darn daunting, especially if you're brand new to the world of physical retail.
Fortunately, the good news is that it doesn't have to be overly complicated or stressful, as long as you get your ducks in a row and approach the transition with a well-thought-out plan.
Whether you're renting a space in an established retail store, launching a pop-up kiosk, or opening your very own retail outlet, here are seven practical tips for transitioning from eCommerce to brick-and-mortar sales.
One of the most important things you'll need to do when transitioning from eCommerce to brick and mortar is to look into public liability insurance. In fact, most markets, retail pop-up kiosks and shared spaces often require retailers to have public liability insurance as a base requirement before they can even set up shop.
But why is this the case? Well, put simply, public liability insurance protects your business from potential third-party claims related to injury or property damage that may occur within your store.
Unlike an online store where you don't deal with customers face-to-face on a daily basis, brick and mortar stores require direct interaction, increasing the likelihood of unforeseen accidents.
For example, if someone trips over one of your displays and injures themselves, your policy may be able to cover any associated medical expenses and legal costs, preventing a significant (and potentially devastating) financial loss for your business.
It's no guarded secret that location holds the key to your brick-and-mortar store's success (or failure).
One of the most important decisions you'll have to make is exactly where you'd like to set up shop, and contrary to popular belief, this isn't as easy a decision as some may think it to be. For starters, finding the perfect location requires a ton of research on your part.
A good starting point would be to choose a location with high foot traffic, such as a busy high street or shopping mall. You'll also want to make sure that your chosen location's demographics align with your target customer base.
At the end of the day, there's no point in putting all your effort and resources into setting up a gorgeous retail store if no one in the area has any interest in what you have to offer.
When you transition from eCommerce to brick-and-mortar sales, visual merchandising will still continue to play a major role in attracting your target customers. But what exactly is visual merchandising in the context of brick-and-mortar enterprises?
Well, consider it the real-life website layout to your brick-and-mortar store. Just as you would put a ton of effort into curating a visually appealing, organised and responsive eCommerce website, visual merchandising involves strategically arranging products and displays to create a pleasant and cohesive shopping experience for customers.
Remember, it goes beyond merely showcasing products - it tells a story and communicates the essence of your brand. So, be sure to use consistent colours and design elements that align with your online storefront and social media channels to create a seamless transition for your loyal customers, old and new.
In the eCommerce world, communication with customers is often done via email, text, or online chat assistant services.
However, in the real world, your employees become the face of your brand, directly engaging with customers and influencing their experience with your brand. This is why investing in and prioritising employee training is absolutely vital.
Your employees should be provided with ample training on product knowledge, interpersonal communication and customer service to ensure that you are able to provide the highest level of customer support at your brick-and-mortar establishment.
You can even reinforce your training by developing training-mentoring programs, where trainees are shown the ropes by existing staff members. Just make sure you do your due diligence when finding training providers to ensure you're getting quality facilitators and programs.
Remember that even the best products can be let down by subpar service, so channeling your resources into providing the best customer experience will make all the difference.
Now that you've set up shop online and IRL, it's time to embrace omnichannel integration which will help you create a seamless transition between your online store and physical store.
For example, you could start offering click and collect services where customers are able to purchase and pay for goods online and collect them from your physical store to avoid unnecessary shipping costs.
On the flipside, you could also consider encouraging in-store customers to visit your eCommerce store by offering exclusive online promo codes, discounts, or digital loyalty rewards.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to omnichannel integration, so be sure to use it to your advantage. At the end of the day, it's all about creating a convenient and interconnected shopping journey for your customers.
One of the best ways to encourage customers and shoppers to visit your brick-and-mortar location is to offer in-store exclusives.
Many brands, both big and small, do this all the time to entice customers into stepping into physical stores, as this can be a great way to create buzz and expose customers to your entire range of products in person.
This hands-on experience can be particularly impactful, allowing customers to see, touch, and try out items they might have only viewed online.
By offering exclusives, in-store discounts, or limited-edition products that are only stocked at your brick-and-mortar store, you'll be able to drive traffic and create a unique, memorable experience for your customers.
Finally, don't forget to promote your transition to brick and mortar online.
Whether that's sharing posts on your social media channels, sending out newsletters to your subscription base, or creating popups and banners on your eCommerce website announcing the launch of your physical store, the online sphere is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to get word out.
You could even consider collaborating with local influencers to create engaging content that features your brick-and-mortar store, or perhaps even host a grand opening event to generate buzz.
There are a plethora of opportunities to take advantage of, so be sure to make full use of your already established online presence.
And there you have it - everything you need to know to successfully transition from a successful eCommerce business to an even more successful brick and mortar enterprise.
With careful planning, organisation and a knack for cross-channel marketing, you'll be well on your way to retail success both in the online and physical world.
This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. Readers are encouraged to seek appropriate professional advice based on their personal circumstances.
