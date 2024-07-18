Lansdowne holds Community Resilience Team information day

Monthly meetings began in March of this year by managers of the Lansdowne Community Hall to see if there was any interest in a Resilience Group being formed for our community, especially now that our hall is an evacuation centre.
CRT'S (Community-led Resilience Teams) are being formed in villages along the Mid North Coast and on Tuesday, March 19 we commenced holding meetings to look at Lansdowne forming our own resilience team.
Each month on the last Tuesdays in the month we get together in the Lansdowne Community Hall at 6.30pm and work on ways to get it up and running.
On Sunday, July 7 a day was held with lots of speakers, information, and a free lunch in the Lansdowne Community Hall. We had been experiencing harsh weather all week, so the numbers were not very good. We were disappointed about the numbers, but it went ahead, and it turned out okay; we made some great connections and lots of great ideas to follow up on.
A big thank you to those who attended and especially those who came from the different disaster groups to speak on how a resilience group would work and be a great benefit to our area.
Our next meeting is on July 30 commencing at 6.30pm. Come along and join us and make our community safer and more prepared for when the next lot of disasters occur. For further information please phone Len on 6556 7354 or Marg on 6556 7146.
Relentless rain over recent months has caused waterlogging at Lansdowne Oval and may cause matches scheduled on the 50th celebration weekend to be moved elsewhere. The club will liaise with MidCoast Council and FMNC and provide more information prior to the event.
Regardless, the evening at Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club (Saturday, July 20) will continue as planned. Bistro opens at 6pm, Fishing Club raffles at 7pm, formalities and entertainment from 7.30pm. Minors and takeaways must be off the premises by 10pm; club closes by midnight. Inclement weather will not dampen the blue and white spirit.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club held their fishing club pairs bowls last weekend with a full green of 28 players. Bowlers from Comboyne and Taree competed as well as some first-time bowlers. They played 3x1 hour games and enjoyed the barbecue lunch provided for the bowlers.
Winners were Mitch O'Neill and Nicky Carter, and the runners up was Ellen Holley and Steve Nicholson.
The next fishing outing is on this weekend, July 20 and 21 with the target species for the outing being mulloway and salmon.
The club is also planning another camping weekend at Brigadoon Holiday Park at North Haven on September 6-8. There is a list at the club for those wishing to attend and names need to be in twp weeks prior.
Sad news of local man Bruce Cluff who passed away from cancer on the July 2. Bruce was 70 years old and will be sadly missed by his wife Jan and his family.
The next Lansdowne Open Music Day will be at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, July 28.
The Music Day is a very popular, regular, and enjoyable event.
This month's Open Music Day will be a Christmas in July theme, hope to see you all there. We will have the best dressed table, as well as best dressed person. We should have a wonderful day. Tea and coffee, cordial, barbecue lunch, cakes, slices all available. It is only a dollar entry so come and join us for a fantastic day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.