RFS heroes awarded for bravery in tragic incident

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Mid Coast Strike Team Alpha was on deployment, undertaking firefighting operations at the Hudson Complex fire, situated to the north of Walgett. This was the first of three days working on this fire having made the journey to Lightning Ridge the day prior. During the afternoon, the Strike Team was working within the Glengarry locality at Grawin Opal Fields extinguishing all burning material on the perimeter to hold the fire within its current containment. In the late afternoon, a branch fell from a burnt tree, strking a member of the team. Captain Leo Fransen, on the head and rendering him unconscious.