E-Safety webinars to help parents support children

By Ian Dimmock
Updated July 10 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 10:00am
Learn how to support and keep your child safe on line with e-Safety webinars organised by Old Bar Public School. Picture Shutterstock
Old Bar Public School is facilitating e-Safety webinars for parents covering such topics as "Understanding how to support your child with on-line gambling", "Consent and On-line boundaries: How to support your primary school child", and "An introduction to on-line safety and emerging technologies".

