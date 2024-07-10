E-Safety webinars to help parents support children

Old Bar Public School is facilitating e-Safety webinars for parents covering such topics as "Understanding how to support your child with on-line gambling", "Consent and On-line boundaries: How to support your primary school child", and "An introduction to on-line safety and emerging technologies".
Given the amount of negative news arising about these topics, perhaps addressing the issues with primary school children may lead to better outcomes in the future.
The students have been participating in a range of sporting and cultural events including cross country, chess, netball and basketball knockouts, most of these against other schools and at zone level.
RSL Sub-branch members and auxiliary and their families are planning to meet up for morning tea at Club Old Bar next Tuesday, July 16, from 10.30 to 1 pm.
Nigel Macintosh, a registered nurse who works with Southern Cross Pain and Veteran Clinic, will be attending. He can support members to get any equipment or medication and access to health programs they are entitled to. Pop along and have a cuppa and a chat.
