Councillors call for dedicated Taree visitor information site

Councillor Jeremy Miller has question why the MidCoast Council customer service and administration centre, Yalawanyi Ganya is not utilised more as a dedicated visitor information centre.
"It remains a puzzle to me why this building would not be on the same tier as the Manning Regional Art Gallery and other places," Cr Miller said.
He brought the question forward while discussing a report on visitor servicing activities across the Mid-Coast region during the June monthly ordinary meeting.
"There is a great cafe, great car parking, there's electric vehicle charging station, there's a playground for the kids and you can park your caravan here," Cr Miller said.
Since the Taree Visitor Information Centre closed in 2022 the visitor services have been provided via a number of sites throughout the Manning Valley, including the Manning Regional Art Gallery and Wingham Museum.
Cr Miller agreed council was right to close the Taree centre, which at the time was not being adequately used.
"We need to make sure that visitors are adequately serviced in the Manning Valley area in the absence of that Taree centre," he said.
It remains a puzzle to me why this building (council chambers) would not be on the same tier as the Manning Regional Art Gallery and other places.- Cr Jeremy Miller
"It's not open on the weekend, that's okay because some of those other places aren't open either but it seems to me that Yalawanyi Ganya is the perfect opportunity and I would have liked to have seen that on the same level pegging as one of our main visitor information points."
Kathryn Bell said she had not been in favour of the Taree closure.
"At the time we were of the understanding that it was identified there would be a business partnership; that partnership is not now going to happen, these service agreements have not been implemented in part due to organisational changes," Cr Bell said
"What was decided in May 2023 hasn't even been tried, hasn't been tested and so now we're going to move the goal posts and go in a different direction," she said.
"Now we're going to get volunteers in various organisations such as museums and the art gallery. Are you going to get volunteers to sell tourism?
Making tourism everyone's business - it feels like its no-one's business locally in Taree.- Cr Kathryn Bell
"I would expect that volunteers in museums or art galleries are pretty passionate about what they were volunteering about in the first place which would be heritage or history or art.
"So it remains to be seen if that will be any more successful than the businesses or any more successful than the closed VIC.
"Making tourism everyone's business - it feels like its no-one's business locally in Taree," Cr Bell said.
However, Cr Bell was challenged by liveable communities director, Paul De Szell, who said a trial had been conducted.
"The trial proved that it wasn't going to work," he said.
"We spend quite a period of time working with a range of local entities trying to get that.
"Manning business are not focuses on delivering visitor services, they are focused on running their own business."
"I suspect the elected body will be reviewing this in six months time because I fear this will again be a missed opportunity and we may need to review it and making a nice facility in the foyer of Yalawanyi Ganya and pay somebody to do the job rather than relying on volunteers," Peter Howard said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.