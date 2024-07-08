Renovations at Taree Old Bar Surf Club officially opened

THE disastrous 2019 bushfires proved to be the catalyst for major renovation work starting at Taree Old Bar Surf Club.
The completion of the renovations were officially opened by state Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley, on Monday, July 8. Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, Member for Lyne, Dr David Gillespie and MidCoast mayor, Claire Pontin were also in attendance, along with club members and life members, representatives from the Old Bar community and the Lower North Coast SLSC Branch.
Old Bar Surf Club president Jane Lynch recalled that fateful day, Friday November 7 2019.
"There was a large bushfire emergency unfolding around our town,'' she said.
"When various properties were evacuated our executive made an early decision to open our club for those needing to take shelter. Frightened community members, many who had never set foot in our clubhouse soon arrived. Many spent the night.
"On Saturday, November 9, when the fires directly impacted our town, nearly 300 people and a menagerie of animals sought shelter here.''
Ms Lynch said the club wasn't an official evacuation centre.
"But when Old Bar people needed a space for comfort, they turned to our club,'' she said.
Ms Lynch said the bushfire emergency underlined to the club executive the need to upgrade the facilities.
"We had to become more responsive to the needs of the community,'' she said.
Early the following year the club commissioned an engineer's report. She said the club was "built on love and dedication of members". However, it had significant structural issues including concrete cancer and water damage.
Ms Lynch said a committee was formed to work on securing funding and plans for renovation.
"I remember this group postulating on how we were going to find the money to fix the building,'' she said.
She added that fortunately the outside ramp and stairs were already in place so the club started applying for grants for further improvements and upgrades.
"We were successful in getting the surf club facilities grant in 2020,'' Ms Lynch said, adding that the grant required a co-contribution of funds from the club.
In between this we've had to run a community club, patrol the beach and have club functions.- Jane Lynch, Old Bar Surf Club president
So golf days, trivia nights, and chook raffles were set up to supply the needed funds, however, the start of the pandemic put paid to the activities.
The club then successfully applied for further funding to ensure the work was completed in three stages.
Stage one was completion of the extension, rendering of the brickwork and fixing the concrete cancer; stage two was internal upgrades and stage three was external waterproofing and construction of the open patrol area with kitchen facilities in the downstairs section.
"In between this we've had to run a community club, patrol the beach and have club functions,'' Ms Lynch said.
"This project has taken considerable time and commitment.
It has been a long journey and there is still work to do.- Jane Lynch
"I provide a general thank you to all the people who assisted in the project but I highlight Michael Cameron, Ruben Rose, Leanne Hemingway and Tate Muscio, who provided immense time and support.
"It has been a long journey and there is still work to do. However, if I think back to the day the community lined these halls needing a place to feel safe or to the original committee, some whom are no longer here, dreaming of the space we are now inhabiting, there is an immense sense of pride.''
Minister Catley said surf clubs are "community at the heart".
"They are blood, sweat and tears from the members and I know as I'm a member of a surf club and have been all of my life,'' she said.
"Surf clubs are also the epitome of extreme volunteerism. But surf clubs are also the hub of a community.''
The Minister said the club members can look forward to "lots of wonderful Sunday afternoons on the balcony".
"Well done and congratulations,'' she concluded.
"It is fantastic to see this finally complete,'' Dr Gillespie said.
"It is also great to see the club flourishing and that doesn't happen by luck. Congratulations on the work and perseverance the club has put into this project along with keeping people safe on the beach.''
Taree Old Bar has a history dating back to 1928. It was the second surf club formed in this area after Black Head.
