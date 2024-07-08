'Beast Boy' now facing dozens more bestiality, child abuse material charges

SEX CRIMES detectives have levelled dozens of extra charges against a man allegedly known online as "Beast Boy", who police believe was one of the state's worst bestiality offenders.
Colin Baker, 38, was arrested on April 30 by specialist officers under Strike Force Trawler, the team investigating the abuse and exploitation of children on the internet and telecommunication devices.
The Mid-Coast man, who police claim was known online under the pseudonym Beast Boy, stands accused of using encrypted messaging apps to share material that involved the sexual abuse of animals like dogs, sheep, goats, chickens and a dead kangaroo.
Strike force detectives - backed by Manning Great Lakes police and the rescue and bomb disposal unit - raided a property at Moorland, about 30 kilometres north of Taree, at about 7.30am, where they arrested Baker.
Officers from the RSPCA also swooped and a dog which had been missing from the Grafton area for five years was seized and returned to its owner.
Police initially laid 20 charges against Baker and he was ordered to remain in custody.
Police on Monday confirmed further analysis of seized electronics and hard drives allegedly led investigators to identify thousands of videos and images of bestiality and child abuse material.
Police confirmed on Monday that 29 more charges were to be laid against Baker when he fronted Taree Local Court on July 8.
The additional charges included seven counts of bestiality, five counts of possessing and disseminating bestiality material, committing an act of cruelty upon an animal, possessing child abuse material, and 15 counts of using a carriage service to access, transmit and solicit child abuse material.
He has not yet been required to enter pleas to any charges.
Strike Force Trawler detectives zeroed in on Baker after raiding a number of properties across the greater Sydney area in February 2024.
The raids targeted the online sharing and promotion of child abuse material and allegedly led investigators to the online profile of a user called Beast Boy.
At the time of Baker's arrest months later, police claimed he was behind that profile and was one of the NSW's largest "self-producers of online bestiality content".
His motivation was allegedly "sexual gratification as well as financial advantage", NSW Police Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said at the time.
Strike Force Trawler investigations by the Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) continues.
