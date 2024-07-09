Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Line-up finalised and tickets on sale for Wingham Music Festival

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 9 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The line up is finalised and earlybird tickets and campsites are on sale for the Wingham Music Festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.