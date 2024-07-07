Envirofair and Multicultural Festival cancelled for 2024

2BOB's Envirofair and Multicultural festival will now not be going ahead at all in 2024.
This year's festival was originally scheduled to to be held at Taree Park on June 15, but was postponed due to wet weather and soggy grounds.
The festival was rescheduled to take place on July 20, however, that has now been cancelled due to the continued rain experienced recently in Taree, with more rain forecast in the coming weeks.
"The decision was not made lightly. We've had to cancel twice in the last few years. That's why we postponed in June in the hope of better weather," 2BOB's event coordinator, Brendan Parker said.
"With the amount of rain we've had, and even more forecast, even if it clears up before the date, the park will still be far too wet to accommodate an event on July 20. It will need longer to recover."
The decision to cancel two weeks from the event was taken to give performers and stallholders enough time to accept other commitments if they come about," Mr Parker said.
