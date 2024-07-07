Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Envirofair and Multicultural Festival cancelled for 2024

By Staff Reporters
July 8 2024 - 9:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

2BOB's Envirofair and Multicultural festival will now not be going ahead at all in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.