Tigers on target to secure top three finish in premier league hockey

Port Macquarie teams Tacking Point Thunder and Port City have struggled for consistency this season and this weekend will determine whether their slim finals hopes are still burning. Taree West continue to be the team everyone wants to do well. The Raiders have given 100 per cent in every match. Brothers, NSW Combined High Schools goalkeeper Leo Allan and centre midfield Toby have remained very positive and give everything each match. Thomas Davy, Kai Sipek and Lucas Doel have really improved this season, indicating Taree West could be among the front runners in 2025.