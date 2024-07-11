Tigers on target to secure top three finish in premier league hockey

TIGERS took a big step to securing a place in the Mid North Coast Men's Premier League hockey finals with a come from behind 5-4 win over Port Thunder in a thriller played at Taree.
This continues what has been a strong season from the Manning hockey powerhouse. They have worked hard to develop a new structure in 2024 and this has taken time, but is now paying dividends.
Tigers have now won three on the trot and this includes success over the hitherto unbeaten Chatham.
Jordyn McIntosh, Nic Gollan, Kye Lewis, Bailey Pitman and Joel Denniss provide excellent and leadership to a group of outstanding juniors led by Ryan Withers, Rian Watkins and NSW under 16s keeper Sam Quince.
The competition has planned out differently from pre-season predictions.
All teams boast players who turn out in the strong Newcastle Premier league competition where games are on Sundays and this has helped lift the standard.
Current front runners Chatham have really improved in 2024 boosted by the inclusion of leading Newcastle Premier League player, Ben Ferguson who has returned to his junior club. Ferguson provides great direction through the middle and is Chatham's leading goal scorer. This has reduced the workload on senior players Matt Doherty, Adam Birkefeld and Trent Hammond. The addition of experienced MNC premier league keeper Matt Pullen has also been a boost for Chatham.
Camden Haven sit in second and remains the biggest threat of the Port Macquarie teams. The side has a great balance and depth in all positions.
Taree Sharks are the team others fear as they produce some outstanding hockey. However, they will need a strong run home to figure in the finals as it appears they are in a battle with Tigers for the last spot.
Favourable results for Tigers and Sharks could see both sneak into the finals should Camden Haven stumble.
Sharks led by one of Taree's strongest, Lochie Harry remain a threat and with brother Wade Harry, Fletcher Pearce, Matt Parvin and Jayden Manusu all back and firing a late unbeaten run is not of the question.
Port Macquarie teams Tacking Point Thunder and Port City have struggled for consistency this season and this weekend will determine whether their slim finals hopes are still burning. Taree West continue to be the team everyone wants to do well. The Raiders have given 100 per cent in every match. Brothers, NSW Combined High Schools goalkeeper Leo Allan and centre midfield Toby have remained very positive and give everything each match. Thomas Davy, Kai Sipek and Lucas Doel have really improved this season, indicating Taree West could be among the front runners in 2025.
This weekend's three rounds will provide a much clearer picture to the shape of both the men's and women's 2024 Mid North Hockey League, with matches on Thursday night, Saturday and Sunday.
