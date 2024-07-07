Wingham's Mitch Barnett named in NSW side for third State of Origin clash

Rugged forward Mitch Barnett will become the fourth Manning junior to play State of Origin when he trots out for NSW in game three of the rugby league series against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium I'm Brisbane on Wednesday, July 17.
He will also be the first Wingham product to represent NSW at Origin-level. Barnett's father, Paul, was a long serving player for the Wingham Tigers while his brother-in-law, Mitch Collins, is the current first grade captain-coach.
Barnett, 30, who now plays with the New Zealand Warriors, was a shadow player for the first two games of the series. Barnett has replaced Manly's Haumole Olakau'atu on the bench.
He played junior football with Wingham and represented Country under 18s from the Tigers before signing with Canberra, where he made his NRL debut against West Tigers in 2015.
He signed with the Newcastle Knights in 2016 and played 126 games before switching to the Warriors last year. Barnett has captained the Warriors in recent matches and will be at the club until 2027.
NSW will seek to win their first origin decider at Suncorp since 2005.
Matt Adamson, then playing for Penrith, was the Manning's first Origin representative in the 2001 series. He was followed by Danny Buderus, Boyd Cordner and Latrell Mitchell, who starred for NSW in the win over Queensland in the second Origin clash at Melbourne next month.
Mitchell has been ruled out of game three with a foot injury that will sideline him for at least a month.
