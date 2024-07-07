Manning River Times
Wingham's Mitch Barnett named in NSW side for third State of Origin clash

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 8 2024 - 8:52am, first published 8:46am
Rugged forward Mitch Barnett will become the fourth Manning junior to play State of Origin when he trots out for NSW in game three of the rugby league series against Queensland at Suncorp Stadium I'm Brisbane on Wednesday, July 17.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

