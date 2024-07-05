On the bench with Mick and Gary

TAREE'S Lucy Green shows talent at both rugby league and rugby union. The 20-year-old was good enough to represent Country under 18s in both codes, however, it's rugby league she's focused on now.
Lucy is this week's On The Bench guest. She is now in the Cronulla Sharks system and is hoping to break into the NRLW in the not-too-distant future. A halfback, Lucy started playing rugby league at St Joseph's Primary School in Taree, where she was a member of the school's state championship winning side.
n more recent years Lucy has played with the Newcastle Knights Tarsha Gale Cup (under 19s) team and Wests Newcastle. However, she figures her best hope of cracking the NRLW will be with the Sharks and now plays for a Cronulla feeder club.
Lucy's rugby league journey is the focal point of today's segment although we also talk about Tanya Bridge's great golfing form. Tanya is the wife of co-host Gary Bridge.
The Manning Hotel player of the week will also be announced On The Bench. On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree.
