On the bench with Mick and Gary

By Mick McDonald
July 5 2024 - 4:08pm
TAREE'S Lucy Green shows talent at both rugby league and rugby union. The 20-year-old was good enough to represent Country under 18s in both codes, however, it's rugby league she's focused on now.

