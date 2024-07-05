I've unwittingly succumbed to a disturbing trend

"Oy with the poodles, already!"
Do you recognise this phrase? If you do, we are immediately good friends. If not, you're clearly not a Gilmore Girls fan.
Bear with me while I explain where my mind is wandering.
We are all human, and we all eventually learn about the overwhelming grief of losing a love one.
For a lot of us, one of the many byproducts of grief is the inability to go to sleep.
When an immediate family member died 12 years ago, I found sleep impossible. To comfort myself while lying in bed, I'd watch a familiar comforting TV show. You guessed it - The Gilmore Girls. I started calling The Gilmore Girls my "cozy blankie". I needed it to go to sleep.
After a traumatic event last year, I turned to my cozy blankie childhood books - the Anne of Green Gables series.
Both my cozy series and books have one thing in common - no violence, no death (well, except for Matthew Cuthbert; I still can't read that passage without crying).
Now, I am a chronic insomniac. I don't know how many times I have rewatched the entire seven seasons of my "cozy blankie" since it first aired - I think it it's nearing 10.
However, sometimes I need a little variety.
Recently I've become aware of a (popular? unsettling?) trend that I've unwittingly fallen victim to it. That is, watching true crime murder documentaries to "relax" (aka, in my instance, fall asleep).
It's become such a "thing", that psychologists are weighing in on the perils of watching serial killer documentaries to help you sleep.
They it is "a major red flag". They say it is a "trauma response" and the people doing it need "serious counselling".
Bollocks (that's not the word in my head, but I'm being polite).
It's this simple - in these shows, there's a lot of people sitting on chairs, looking straight to camera, talking and talking and talking in a monotonous voice. It's soothing. Take, for example, my favourite for getting to sleep, The Texas Killing Fields. It's a limited series documentary. But, no matter how times, I "watch" it, I still don't know who dunnit.
Even better are the foreign language ones, where not only are they boringly sitting talking, they're doing it in a language I don't understand. So your eyes get even more tired trying to read the subtitles. I recommend Monique Oliver: Accessory to Evil, or The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (both on Netflix) as an insomnia cure.
Of course, you could just try "healthy sleep hygiene" tips. But, I've tried them all with no success, and for me, I'm going to have to stick to serial killer documentaries to help me nod off.
If you have a tried and true insomnia cure that will not fail to send you to sleep, please let me know!
On that cheery note, have a great weekend!
Julia Driscoll
Acting editor
