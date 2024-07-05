Disney characters to the fore at Manning netballers head to state titles

MANNING Valley Netball's junior representative teams (under 12s, 13s and 14) headed to Sydney for the state championships on Friday, July 5.
In keeping with association's long standing tradition, the under 14s dressed up for the occasion. This year's theme was Disney Pixar characters, under 14 coach Janine Eagles explained.
Squads were selected in January and have contested carnivals up and down the coast in the months since in preparation for the three day championships. The 14s play in Penrith, with the first game set for 9.30 on Saturday. In all they'll play 17 matches in division two. Manning 12s will be at Baulkham Hills with the 13s also at Penrith.
The 14s squad is: defence/midcourt Bonnie Seddon (captain), Ivy Hoadley, Lucy Millard, Alice Phillips, Charli Byrne and Emilia Wallace; midcourt/attack Nicola Byrne, Tianna Mawson, Matilda Alliston and Hannah Anderson (vice-captain.) Hannah was also recently named junior association captain.
Under 13s: Ally Colman GD/GA (captain), Isabel Jackson GA/GS (vice captain), Isabella Garland WD/C, Abbee Holman WA/GA, Jinni Miller C/GK, Zoe Holstein GK/GD, Rubi Towney C/WA, Indiana Zahra GS and Grace Seddon WD. The support crew consists of coach Katie Hogan, assistant coach Karla Agnew, manager Marnee Nowlan and primary carer Daniel Jackson.
Under 12s: team captains, Marlie Marron (attack/shooter), Darcy Miller (defence), centre court Grace Tisdell, Sophia McCaffrey and Aliza Ryan, Amyah Bungie (shooter). Alexis Skinner, Charlotte Holstein and Luca Brown play multiple positions within the team. Coach is Crystal Bungie, with Cassy Amidy as the assistant coach. The coaches are supported by the team manager Kate Miller and primary carer Paula Marron.
