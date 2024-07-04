Three people nabbed for alleged break, enter and steal

Two men and a woman have been charged over alleged property offences following an investigation by Manning Great Lakes Police District.
On Saturday, June 29, 2024, police attended a home on Stevenson Street, Taree, following reports of an alleged break and enter.
Investigations began and following inquiries, police executed search warrants at two Taree properties on Railway Parade and Talawong Drive on Wednesday July 3.
During the search, police allegedly located and seized several items believed to have been stolen from the break and enter.
A man was arrested at the Railway Road property, while a man and a woman were arrested at the Talawong Drive property. All three were taken to Taree Police Station.
One man was charged with goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen. He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Taree Local Court on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.
The other man was charged with disposing of stolen property, break and enter with intent to steal and breach of bail. He was refused bail to appear Taree Local Court on Thursday, July 11, 2024.
The woman was charged with possession of a small quantity and drugs, and goods suspected of being stolen. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Taree Local Court on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.
