Race club announces October date for Taree Gold Cup meeting

MANNING Valley Race Club has moved the date of the Taree Cup from a Sunday in November to Friday, October 18.
The cup will now be run in conjunction with the traditional Krambach Cup.
"We are excited to announce two major changes to our Taree Gold Cup Day,'' race club chairman Greg Coleman said.
"We will now run on Friday, October 18 and we have secured Sky International as our sponsor.
"The race day will feature two of the district's long standing cup races with the Krambach Cup being run on the same day."
"Sky International is thrilled to be partnering with the Manning Valley Race Club through the sponsorship of the Taree Gold Cup,'' Sky International's Paul McRoberts said.
"This new arrangement underpins Sky's ongoing support of country racing in NSW."
Manning Valley Race Club was successful in getting the cup switched from August to November three years ago. However, club chief executive Damien Toose admits this wasn't as successful as hoped.
Attracting more patrons to the track in favourable weather was one of the main reasons for the move from August to a Sunday in November. However, this hasn't happened, Mr Toose admitted.
"We think Friday is a better day,'' Mr Toose said.
"And October is a time of year when people are thinking about racing, We'll have our cup meeting the day before The Everest is run in Sydney.
"There's peak talk about racing - people have horse fever.
"They mightn't be able to get to Sydney to watch The Everest, but they can come to our track for the Taree Cup.''
This is also leading into the Melbourne Cup and when racing gets saturation coverage nationally.
Mr Toose said the possibility of more favourable weather in spring is another factor in the move to October.
"Hopefully everything will lead to a good day's racing,'' he said.
Mr Toose said mid-to-late November wasn't conducive for the club's marquee meeting.
"People are already thinking about Christmas and holidays,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.