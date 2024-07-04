Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Koalas to benefit from community feedback on conservation strategy

By Staff Reporters
July 4 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black Summer bushfires in 2019 on the Mid-Coast wreaked havoc on the local koala populations, and there are also ongoing threats, including land clearing, vehicle strike, and disease.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.