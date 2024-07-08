Hallidays Point Pickle Club members among the medals at Queensland titles

HALLIDAYS Point Pickleball Club members won 20 medals at the Queensland championships held a Morayfield.
The event attracted 631 registrations.
Leigh Thatcher, Elizabeth Yager, Jennifer Taylor, Judy Cousins, Kezzy Casserly, Chris Tilt and Rob Cormack returned with gold medals.
Lorraine Barr won two silver medals while Leonie Woolnough and Janet Thatcher won one each.
Lorraine also claimed a bronze medal as did Jenny Stockdale, Sheila Capperauld, Elizabeth Yager, Judy Cousins, Kezzy Casserly, Louisa Mortimer and Geoff Mortimer, who finished with two.
"Every team member won at least one medal,'' a club spokesman said.
"So it was an outstanding performance by all members.''
