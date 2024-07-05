Old Bar Clams aim to claim a rugby semi-final position

OLD Bar Clams have three games to claim a place in the Lower North Coast Rugby Union semi-finals for the first time since 2012.
The Clams meet Manning Ratz tomorrow at Taree Rugby Park, where the teams will play for the Charlie Crook Shield. This will also be the Ratz Ladies Day.
Old Bar and Wauchope are vying for fourth spot with Wauchope ahead of Clams on percentages. The Clams meet Wauchope on July 13 at Old Bar. although Old Bar has the last round bye. Teams don't get points for a bye.
"On their day the Clams can beat any team,'' zone and Ratz president Steve Rees said.
The years since 2012, when the Clams were beaten by the now defunct Myall Coast in the grand final at Tea Gardens, have been difficult for the club. However, Rees said they have built a competitive team in the past two seasons while also fielding a women's 10s side this year. He paid tribute to the club's committee, led by the indefatigable president Ian Crothers, for the resurgence.
However, Rees said the Ratz have plenty to prove this weekend. The Ratz have lost successive games to Wauchope and Wallamba and now sit behind the Bulls in the race for the minor premiership and a home semi-final.
"We had the bye last week so we've played one less game than the other teams,'' he said.
Rees pointed out that the best way for the Ratz to ensure the minor premiership would be to win their last three games.
They play Forster away on July 13, Wauchope (away) on July 20 before finishing with Wallamba at home on July 27, the game that could decide the minor title.
"We're starting to get some troops back and we're getting ready for a big end of the season,'' Rees said.
GLOUCESTER'S surprise loss to Wauchope last week should ensure Manning Ratz finish minor premiers in the Lower North Coast women's 10s rugby competition.
The Ratz are undefeated and while they meet their arch rivals, Gloucester, next week at Tuncurry, they should still top the table at the end of the season-proper even if they lose that encounter.
Manning meets Old Bar tomorrow at Taree Rugby Park in their first game in a fortnight following a forfeit by Wallamba and then the bye.
Meanwhile, zone president Steve Rees confirmed that Gloucester's Country representative halfback Charolotte Maslen will be available to play for the Cockies if not required by Hunter Wildfires in the Sydney women's competition.
Maslen played for the Wildfires a fortnight ago, but turned out for the Cockies against Wauchope last Saturday. Gloucester prop Connie Searle has also been named in the Country squad.
