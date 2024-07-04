Tinonee Topics: Visitors to Tinonee Museum

Twelve Tinonee Friendship Group members enjoyed a visit to Tinonee Historical Society's Museum on Wednesday, July 3 and enjoyed the many items on display in the museum building and outside display sheds which brought back a lot of memories to many.
The group enjoyed a light morning tea during the visit with the day thankfully turning out to blessed with sunshine towards the end of their visit.
Members of Wingham RSL Sub-branch are looking forward to a social get together on Sunday, July 14 at Wingham Services Club in the Parkview Restaurant with bookings now been taken, with July 5 being the cut off date.
These are a time of relaxation and a chance to get to know each other better on a casual basis.
This has been a hard week for my family and relatives as we sadly received the news of the passing of a much beloved Aunt Gwen Greaves, on Thursday evening at her Taree home, at the grand age of 95 years and three months.
Aunt Gwen had been pre-deceased by her late husband Edward (Ted to those who knew him) some nine years ago, in June also.
Aunt and Uncle had lived for many years at Kings Creek, Krambach before retiring to live in Taree, where they made many friends amongst the neighbours. They loved their garden.
Aunt's funeral has been arranged for Monday, July 8 to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Taree commencing at 12pm followed by a private cremation at Manning Great Lakes Crematorium.
John and I enjoyed an overnight visit from son Andrew, wife Sharona and the two grandchildren on their way to enjoy an eight-day holiday in Tasmania. They enjoyed many of the historical locations and sights of the "Apple Isle" making Seven Mile their home base.
Places they visited included Port Arthur, The Seahorse Aquarium, Cataract George, Hobart and Launceston to name just a few.
One exciting event was their climb up Mount Wellington and on the way back to be caught up in a light snow storm which the young ones thoroughly enjoyed.
All too soon it was time to return home driving from Geelong back to Tinonee for a short overnight stay on Tuesday night before heading back to Queensland around lunchtime on Wednesday.
They were sent home with a batch of Anzac biscuits from my kitchen and a bag full of naval oranges off our tree which has been loaded this year.
The family enjoyed the trip so much that they are looking at doing a return trip around the same time next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.