Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Tinonee Topics: Visitors to Tinonee Museum

By Pam Muxlow
July 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tinonee Museum was visited by the Tinonee Friendship Group. File picture
Tinonee Museum was visited by the Tinonee Friendship Group. File picture

Twelve Tinonee Friendship Group members enjoyed a visit to Tinonee Historical Society's Museum on Wednesday, July 3 and enjoyed the many items on display in the museum building and outside display sheds which brought back a lot of memories to many.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.