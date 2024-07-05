Free lunch for Lansdowne friends and neighbours

The school will be commencing the kindergarten transition program, the Lansdowne Little Learners, next term. their Lansdowne Little Learners will get together every second Thursday in term three from 9am-11am, starting on Thursday, August 1. This transition program is very successful in ensuring students feel confident in the school environment before beginning school next year. If you have a child or know of a child in our community starting school next year, please contact the school on 6556 7147 or drop in for a visit to register their details.