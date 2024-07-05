Free lunch for Lansdowne friends and neighbours

Hey Lansdowne - come along for a free lunch and have contact with friends and neighbours.
We have shared bushfires, floods, and the pandemic, so now is the time to come together and share a bite to eat.
We will be discussing ways to help us better plan for disasters in the future. Come along and find out how the Lansdowne community can work together to stay safer in future disasters and at the same time enjoy a free lunch.
We will have speakers who will explain how we go about it and how we can work together to make things safer.
The lunch is on at Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, July 7, from 12-2pm. BYO drinks.
Please RSVP for catering purposes by Friday, July 5 by phoning Margaret: 6556 7146 or Len: 6556 7354.
Proudly supported by MidCoast Council
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson will be visiting the Lansdowne Community Hall on Tuesday, July 16. Come along and meet her and if you have any questions or concerns for her, I am sure she will be happy to answer them if she can. She will arrive at 10.am everyone is welcome.
Tanya will also be attending the Upper Lansdowne Hall on Friday, July 19.
Lansdowne Fishing Club's bowls pairs competition set down to play on Sunday, July 13 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club still has room for more bowlers. If you would like to take part, you need to place your names on the list on the board or phone the club. It is single entry and draw for partners.
All Lansdowne School students have been enjoying their weekly music lessons with Matty thanks to the generous support of the Australian Children's Music Foundation. Already they have made excellent progress in drumming and ukulele. Matty has been so impressed that he will be inviting many of their older students to show off their skills at the community NAIDOC event at Taree Showground next term.
The school will be commencing the kindergarten transition program, the Lansdowne Little Learners, next term. their Lansdowne Little Learners will get together every second Thursday in term three from 9am-11am, starting on Thursday, August 1. This transition program is very successful in ensuring students feel confident in the school environment before beginning school next year. If you have a child or know of a child in our community starting school next year, please contact the school on 6556 7147 or drop in for a visit to register their details.
End of school term two is today, Friday, July 5. School will resume for students on Tuesday, July 23. Wendy asks for our community members to please keep an eye out for unauthorised people on the school grounds over the holiday break. If you see anyone who you think should not be on our school grounds, please contact school security on 1300 88 00 21 or Taree Police on 5594 8299.
