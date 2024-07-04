Cricket considers format change for next season

MANNING Cricket will consider a format change for the senior competitions in the 2024/25 season.
This will be discussed at the annual meeting on July 31 and the planning meeting a fortnight after.
In recent years the association has conducted a stand alone T1 competition and a combined T2 and T3. The top four sides following the season-proper split to contest the T2 semi-finals with the next four battling out T3.
"We will look at having a combined T1/T2 competition next season and a T3,'' association president Steve Campbell said.
"We think it's better to be top heavy than bottom heavy.''
Mr Campbell understands that Taree West and Old Bar could be returning to T1 next season after both had multiple sides in T2/T3 last summer.
"We could perhaps bring Bulahdelah and Pacific Palms into a combined T1/T2, they've been the dominant sides in T2 for the past couple of seasons,'' he added.
He confirmed that Gloucester would again be playing in the Manning competition, with officials indicating the club hopes to also field a minor grade next season.
Mr Campbell said both the junior and senior associations would work towards a merger but said this won't be fully operational until 2025/26.
"There are still a few details to be worked out,'' he said.
