Finals a long shot so Taree City Bulls look to future

ADMITTING that the Bulls would be a long shot to play finals football this year, Taree City Rugby League president Nigel Wallis said the club is already looking to 2025.
"We've starting talking about next year and what our approach will be.''
The Bulls were big improvers in 2023, just missing a berth in the top five. They made some handy acquisitions in the off-season and big things were expected this year. Due to a combination of factors this hasn't materialised.
Wallis said the club has resisted the temptation to look off shore to bolster the roster.
"That hasn't been our intention as a club, we've tried to keep it as a community club,'' he said.
"But it's not only my decision, it's a chat we'll have over the next week or so. We plan on catching up with a few Old Boys and talk more about the club.''
Christian Hazard will again be captain-coach in 2025, this last under the current agreement.
Wallis said the Bulls will talk to him about his plans post next year.
"He played on one leg all of last year and had the (knee) operation in the off-season,'' Wallis said.
"I think he started this year still in his rehab period trying to get us going. It probably wasn't until the game against Forster a fortnight ago that he felt good when he came off.
"He had bumps and bruises from the game, but his knee wasn't causing him any problems.''
Hazard also had to contend with a rib injury sustained in early May. He played on, although in discomfort.
Taree's forward stocks will get a boost with the arrival of Englishman Heath Francis next week. However, utility player Nick Beacham will have scans on a groin injury this week and that will determine if he has a lengthy stay on the sidelines.
Wet weather has placed matches this weekend in doubt, although Wallis said the Bulls have the say on whether matches are played at the Jack Neal Oval.
Forster-Tuncurry will be without centre Beau Lowry for the clash against Macleay Valley at Kempsey on Sunday. Lowry broke his hand against Wingham last match.
The Hawks have a few other injury concerns from what was a tough encounter, with coach Robbie Payne due to finalise his side at training last night.
On the plus side winger Dean Lewis is back after being unavailable for the game against the Tigers while Jake and Hayden Bolt could also be ready to return.
The Hawks sit on two points after the first round. Macleay are fresh from a win over Old Bar last Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.