Vince lands his first hole-in-one

AFTER the euphoria of a sunny Saturday for Taree golfers, rainy day reality has returned.
Obviously planning and scheduling events with these conditions can be tricky and we ask that everyone be patient and understanding if changes have to be made, particularly at the last minute. Obviously patron safety has to also be a consideration.
I thought we would first celebrate worldwide achievements in our great game. Congratulations to Australian Cam Davis for claiming the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA tour for the second time with a steely final round. He finished 18 under.
Global acclaim has also been showered on wizened Vince Cassar for his first ever hole in one last Thursday on the 18th at Club Taree. Spare a thought for Matt Walz, who last Saturday at Club Taree carded 6 birdies to finish 3 under 68, in tough course conditions and won, yes, a duck egg, nothing. Very well done though Matt.
SATURDAY, June 29 was a men's 4 four ball best ball stableford, also completing the qualifying round for the Stack family matchplay knockout. Can someone explain to me why we call it a four ball when we play in pairs? Learned replies only please.
Winners Suren Jensen/Donald Melham 44 count back to runners up Robert Ponsonby/Mick Smith 44 C/B, 3rd Ray and Danny Bisby 44 C/B.
Single stableford Wayne Brown 39.
The requirement of 32 pairs to qualify was overwhelmingly met with. 36 points on a countback for the four ball was the mark for qualifying. The draw will be completed as soon as possible.
TAREE women played a seasonal single stableford. Many thanks to Pat Kristianson for sponsorship of this event. Tanya Bridge continued her recent sparkling form to top the scores and there is reportedly some internal pressure for husband Gar Bridge to lift his own game.
Winner Tanya Bridge 30 points, r/up o Stinson 29, 3rd Sue Pitman 28.
THE Texas Scramble, to be sponsored by Tim Dignam and Jon Hopkins, scheduled for July 13, has been postponed until next February.
The medal was scheduled for this Saturday but at this stage appears unlikely to be played. Chris Mylonas of Classic Design Jewellers has very kindly agreed that, should this be the case, the medal will be played the following Saturday, July 13, as a single stableford.
The draw is now in place for Super Senior Pennants and Taree will play Port Macquarie in the first round on Friday July 19 at Tallwoods. All rounds are played at a different single venue. At this stage there will be seven rounds.
GIMMES or Give Me. On this occasion, such a gift is a very poor infraction of the rules. It means that the player, their marker, and playing competitors are all complicent in such an action. The GMC views this, or any other wilful breach of rules, very seriously, and will have no hesitation in imposing sanctions on those found to be involved in such action.
