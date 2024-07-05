Tigers need to post wins to claim a top three berth

WINGHAM Tigers will look to go on a winning run at the start of the second round of the Group Three Rugby League season.
The Tigers are due to play the improving Port City at Port Macquarie this weekend, providing the weather allows.
Wingham broke a three game losing streak when defeating Forster-Tuncurry in a physical contest at Wingham last Saturday. Captain-coach Mitch Collins said the Tigers are at full strength for this weekend.
The Tigers are now in fifth place although with some deferred matches to be played, the composition of the ladder is deceptive.
Collins said the Tigers are aiming for a top three finish.
"That's where you want to be to get two bites at it,'' he said.
However, he conceded his side has yet to lock in a top five berth.
Tim Bridge returns from a two game suspension and will join Ethan Ferguson in the centres this weekend.
"This is as strong a side as we can put out there,'' Collins said.
"Now we want to get a few games together.''
Ferguson played his first full game for the seasons with the Tigers against the Hawks and was among the side's best. Forster coach Robbie Payne admitted he caused the Hawks plenty of problems.
"We just want to have a bit more luck with injuries from now on,'' Collins said.
"We've had a shit run for the past two years.''
However, he added the Breakers have been in solid form in the past few games.
"They look a lot stronger than when we played them in the first round,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.