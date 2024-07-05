Players start to return to bolster the Old Bar Pirates

OLD Bar are starting to get players back from injury coming into the second half of the Group Three Rugby League season.
Co-captain-coaches Jordan Worboys and Mick Henry missed last weekend's 28-24 loss to Macleay at Old Bar, the club's first defeat for the season. The Pirates led 24-22 with time just about up before conceding a converted try in the last play of the game.
Second rower Matt Prior was sent off by referee Landon Blissett 10 minutes into the second half for dissent and he now faces a six game holiday through suspension.
"Frustrations spill over on the field but you can't aim that towards the referee,'' Worboys said.
"Matt will have to learn the hard way from the sideline. That's a bit of middle power we lose off the bench now.''
Newcomer Dylan Coles showed what an asset he will be for the Pirates with a powerhouse effort against the Mustangs. Formerly from Gundagai, Coles can play in the centres or the forwards.
"He works away so we only get him every three weeks,'' Worboys explained.
"So he'll end up playing about five games with us before the finals. He'll take holidays when the finals are on so he will be available. Dyl will be handy.''
Last year's grand final five-eighth Zac Butler is expected back in a fortnight. He's recovering from knee injury sustained during the cricket season.
"He had surgery about seven weeks ago and is just waiting for the all clear to return,'' Worboys said.
"Zac provides some depth in the halves and is another goal kicker.''
Worboy's brother, Issac, is expected to return before the finals. He's recovering from reconstruction surgery as is forward Will Clark, who could be back in two weeks. Issac can cover the back row or the halves.
A birthday this week will be another bonus for the Pirates. Promising under 18 five-eighth Sam Eggins turns 17 and so can now be used in first grade as per NSWRL rules.
"Sam will provide a good utility off the bench for first grade. He's been going really well in the 18s and we'll give him a bit of time in first grade before the semis,'' Worboys said.
The Pirates have used another under 18, Mack Green, occasionally from the bench this year.
"There's going to be strong competition for spots heading into the back end of the year, which is what we want,'' Worboys said.
