Leo earns a second state hockey start

MANNING hockey's Leo Allan will represent NSW for the second time this year when he lines up in the state schools tri-series in Newcastle on July 23.
Leo will be goal keeper for the NSW Combined High Schools side to meet NSW Combined Catholic Colleges and NSW Independent Schools. He is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, pocketing a $50 voucher from Iguana.
Leo was named in the CHS squad following the state championships in Sydney, where he was a member of the Hunter side. Hunter finished second from 10 teams, beaten 3-2 by South Coast in the final.
"South Coast led all the way, but we fought back from 3-0,'' Leo said of the final.
He thought he played "alright" in the championship.
A NSW All Schools side will be named at the conclusion of the tri-series.
"But it's a merit team this year, there's no game,'' Leo said.
Earlier this year Leo was a member of the NSW Blues under 16s squad that played in the Australian championships held in Hobart. The Blues finished fourth.
Leo made his debut at state-level when he was 13 where he had to overcome injuries unrelated to hockey.
"A week before the trials I was bitten by a dog,'' he said, pointing to a sizable scar on his leg.
"That sort of stuffed things up a bit. I got a big hole out of the side of my leg, it wasn't pretty. But I came back okay from that.''
Leo was playing in the field at that stage. For reasons he can't really explain, he then decided to switch to goal keeper.
There is a bit of family history here. His cousin, Eamon Smith, was a goal keeper for the Australian Schoolboys side that toured South Africa in 2018, winning a three test series.
"I guess Eamon influenced me a little bit to go in goals, but I really don't know why it happened...it just sort of did,'' Leo said.
He's a product of the Taree West club and currently plays under 16s, B-grade men and with the Raiders A-grade in the Mid North Coast Hockey League.
Away from hockey, Leo was a member of Old Bar's premiership winning under 16 cricket side last season.
Leo claims there's not a lot of science to his bowling.
"I just run in and hope,'' he laughed.
"I don't really have a plan.''
He's still eligible for juniors next season but said if he can fit time around hockey, he might have a run in the senior grades if needed.
Leo is in year 10 at Taree High School.
