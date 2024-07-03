Pharmacists to treat common skin conditions under new clinical trial

Minister for Health Ryan Park has announced that pharmacists in NSW will be able to treat common skin conditions under a new clinical trial.
Under the trial, patients will be able to receive treatment for impetigo, shingles, cellulitis and mild plaque psoriasis from suitably trained local pharmacists.
The trial will commence in a staged process from July 12, with pharmacies across the state onboarded gradually from June to September 2024.
Wingham's Chapman and Wood pharmacy is one to have signed on for the trial, and although he is yet to receive all relevant documentation and training for the program, pharmacist and proprietor, Mike Levine has indicated his approval in principle for the initiative.
"I believe there's a lot we can do just to short circuit people sometimes having to wait up to two weeks to see a doctor for a basic skin problem," he said.
"As it is at the moment, pharmacists do treat a lot of basic skin problems - a lot more than we did in the past - with things like dermatitis and eczema."
"I think it's actually good sense at this point in time for pharmacists to take a heck of a lot of pressure off them (GPs) for basic things."
The Health Minister's announcement follows the successful conclusion of the state's trial of UTI treatment by pharmacies, which has seen over 17,000 patients treated since May of 2023.
Under the skin conditions trial, NSW Health will reimburse pharmacies for consultation fees, ensuring that patients are not out of pocket for the service.
There are over 2000 community pharmacies across NSW, with a pharmacy in almost every community across the state.
Ninety one per cent of patients in a recent survey support pharmacists offering more everyday health care services.
At the same time, many patients are waiting weeks for an appointment with a GP and there is increasing pressure on hospital emergency departments.
"This will make a real difference for patients," NSW branch president of the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, David Heffernan said.
"The success of the UTI trial shows that people value options for affordable, accessible everyday healthcare.
"This trial will mean more accessible everyday healthcare, taking pressure off hospital emergency departments and freeing up GPs to treat more complex conditions.
"Community pharmacies across NSW are ready to do more to help provide patients with primary health care they need."
