Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bird flu egg limits makes hash out of Macca's breakfast

By Holly Hales
July 2 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Limits on egg supplies have affected large companies such as McDonald's. (AP PHOTO)
Limits on egg supplies have affected large companies such as McDonald's. (AP PHOTO)

Mass egg shortages have forced McDonald's to change its breakfast hours as farmers across the country battle to stop the spread of bird flu.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.